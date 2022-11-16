First Warning Forecast: More sunshine but much cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very dry but chilly end to the week. Cold air sticks around for the weekend and early next week.

Any leftover showers are clearing out early this morning. We will see a mix of clouds today with mostly cloudy skies in the morning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s overnight.

WTKR News 3

Cooler air moves in for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s. Expect temperatures near freezing inland.

WTKR News 3

We are looking at a nice but chilly weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 and lows in the low to mid 30s. The sunshine and chilly temperatures continue into early next week.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

