First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, cooler, and low humidity this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very fall-like week with highs in the 70s to 60s and lower humidity.

Today may be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as a cold front moves through. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Even cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then to the upper 60s to end the work week.

The big weather story this week will be Hurricane Milton as it impacts Florida through midweek. Most of the rain from this storm will stay well to our south but our wind will kick up Thursday and Friday as we are squeezed between high pressure and low pressure (Milton).

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Milton strengthening over the southern Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, Milton is forecast to move near the Yucatan Peninsula today and Tuesday, then cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of Florida by Wednesday. Milton is forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane later today.

WTKR News 3

Hurricane Leslie continues moving northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic. This general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin tomorrow and continue through the week.

Hurricane Kirk continues moving northeast over the northern Atlantic. Although gradual weakening is expected, Kirk is forecast to become a large and strong extratropical low during the next couple of days.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR