First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very fall-like week with highs in the 70s to 60s and lower humidity.

Mostly sunny today with just a few clouds in the mix. Highs will drop to the low 70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will be even lower than yesterday, making it feel more like fall.

Another nice day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies through most of the day, but clouds will start to build in later in the afternoon to evening.

The big weather story this week will be Hurricane Milton as it impacts Florida Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the rain from this storm will stay well to our south but our wind will kick up a bit for Thursday and Friday as we are squeezed between high pressure and low pressure (Milton). Highs will drop to the upper 60s to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Milton just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. On the forecast track, the center of Milton is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. The hurricane is forecast to make landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher gusts. Milton is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida.

Leslie weakens to a Tropical Storm over the central tropical Atlantic. Leslie should gradually weaken during the next several days.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

