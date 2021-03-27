First Warning Forecast:

More sunshine on Saturday, Severe Storms possible Sunday...

Clouds will continue to clear overnight with mild low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It’ll stay breezy overnight with west to north winds between 5 and 15 mph.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. A shower may sneak in Saturday night but most of the day will be dry. Highs will drop to near 70 on Saturday, still about 10 degrees above normal.

Rain and storms return for Sunday. The biggest chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible (level 2 threat). Highs will warm back to near 80 and winds will pick up.

