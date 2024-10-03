First Warning Forecast: More sunshine to end the week, Nice this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and very comfortable to end the work week.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slim rain chance. Highs will reach the mid 70s again today. Some minor tidal flooding will continue near times of high tide.

Another nice day on Friday. Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s, and light wind.

The weekend forecast looks good. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances.

A few showers are possible on Monday as a cold front moves through. That front will also bring in even cooler and less humid air for midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tropical Update

Kirk is now a major hurricane over the central tropical Atlantic. A general NW to north motion is expected through the weekend. Kirk is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Leslie forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic. A continued west to NW motion is expected during the next few days. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Leslie is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week. Tropical or subtropical development could be limited by the system's potential interaction with a frontal boundary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR