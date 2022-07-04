First Warning Forecast: More sunshine today, Storms return later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine for the 4th of July and a slight break in the humidity. A very summer-like pattern for the rest of the week with more heat, more humidity, and several chances for storms.

Highs will return to the upper 80s today, but it will be slightly less humid than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will be slim.

Highs will climb to the low 90s tomorrow. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day.

The heat and humidity return in a big way on Wednesday. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in for the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s and it will stay muggy for the end of the week. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. An approaching cold front will (hopefully) break us out of that pattern by Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

