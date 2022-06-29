Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

We'll kick off our Wednesday comfortable and cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. A stray shower will be possible early, mainly in Bertie and Chowan counties in North Carolina. We'll be slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, still 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will decrease throughout the day as the system currently sitting on top of us finally drifts south. This means peaks of sunshine late and mainly clear skies overnight.

Those mainly clear skies could lead to areas of dense fog inland early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

We're cranking up the heat to end the week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s Friday as high pressure settles in across the region. This means both days look mainly dry and hot. Heat index values will soar to near 100.

It will also be toasty this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect better rain and storm chances starting Sunday and through early next week (including the 4th of July.)