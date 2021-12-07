First Warning Forecast: Morning cold rain Wednesday, colder highs in the mid 40s

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, an area of low pressure will approach our area from the south. This will lead to increasing clouds and a cold rain arriving from southwest to northeast around sunrise Wednesday. Rain will become widespread and fill in across the area around 9am through lunchtime. As the low moves northeast and even colder air rushes in, a few snowflakes will be possible during the afternoon mainly north of the Peninsulas and near Accomack county on the Eastern Shore. Little to no snowfall accumulation expected.

Our next unseasonably warm day will be on Saturday. Highs will warm to the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible late ahead of a cold front that will move in on Sunday.

Looking mostly dry on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and warming to the lower 60s on Friday.