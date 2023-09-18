First Warning Forecast: Morning showers, clearing skies today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers this morning, then dry for most of the work week. Fall-like conditions continue. Tracking a potential coastal storm for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Rain should wrap up by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

A very nice stretch through midweek with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, lower humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will start to build in and the wind will pick up on Friday as an area of low pressure develops off the FL/GA coast.

The low will track up the Carolina coast this weekend. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, isolated storms, and strong winds (10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph).

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Nigel strengthens to a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday. Nigel is forecast to track over the central Atlantic, east of Bermuda.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near the southeastern coast of the United States late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly north.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

