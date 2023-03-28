First Warning Forecast: Much cooler midweek, Showers overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler stretch through midweek. Warming back to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain and wind for the weekend.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland near I-95. It will be much cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Clouds will build in this morning, and we will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our next round of rain will move in tonight to early Wednesday morning. The biggest rain chances will be after 8 PM to before 6 AM.

Showers and clouds will clear early Wednesday morning. Most of the day will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Sunshine will continue Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer air returns on Friday with highs climbing back to the 70s.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds and rain on Saturday with an isolated storm possible. It will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s and wind gusting over 30 mph. We will see sunshine on Sunday with highs falling to the upper 50s.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Early. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low



