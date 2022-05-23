Watch
First Warning Forecast: Much cooler this week with several rain chances

Wx Raindrops on umbrella
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 04:49:40-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Much cooler this week, but with more clouds and several rain chances.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 70s all day. This afternoon will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, plus the dew point (humidity) will be dropping throughout the day. Rain chances will be low during the day but watch out for rain moving in from west to east after 8 PM.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers.

We will climb back to the 70s on Wednesday, still below normal. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible.

Heat and humidity start to build for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Both days will see a mix of clouds with a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows near 60. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
May 23rd
2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co
2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia - Hail 0.75"-1.00"

