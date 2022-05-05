First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today, Rain & storms return for Friday and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler end to the week. Tracking another round of severe storms for Friday, plus rain for the weekend. Windy with highs in the 60s to start next week.

It will be much cooler today with highs near 70, below normal for this time of year and 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Rain and storms return for Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms starting around midday. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday, near normal.

Showers and storms will continue this weekend as an area of low pressure tracks across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 70s. It will be chilly and windy on Sunday with highs in the low 60s and a NNE wind gusting over 30 mph. We will still see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.

Expect a chilly and windy start to the work week with highs in the 60s and strong N/NE winds. Rain chances will be lower, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds.

(With several days of strong N/NE winds, will likely see issues with tidal flooding starting Sunday into early next week.)

Today: Mix of Clouds, Cooler. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms, Severe Threat. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

