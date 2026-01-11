First Warning Forecast: Much cooler, wintry mix possible this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies clear out overnight. Lows dip into the 20s and 30s. Gusty conditions continue through Monday morning.

There will be plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Mainly bright conditions stick around until Tuesday night.

Our next frontal system will bring the chance of a wintry mix Thursday through Friday morning. What starts as rain showers Thursday afternoon could transition to snow as temperatures fall in the evening.

A second round of winter weather is set to arrive on Sunday.

