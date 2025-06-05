First Warning Forecast: Multiple rounds of rain heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Showers spread from south to north through the rest of today. High temperatures this afternoon top out in the upper 70s and low 80s underneath overcast skies.

Showers linger into Friday morning with another round possible in the afternoon. Highs will be a touch less warm in the upper 70s.

A cold front pushes the coastal low out to sea but brings another wave of showers and storms over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. While it won't be a washout, we do have a few chances for severe weather Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning. Damaging winds will be our main concern.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar