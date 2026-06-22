First Warning Forecast: Multiple rounds of storms tonight and Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening strong storms will begin to develop to our west, with storms possible in for the Peninsula's and Eastern Shore after 8 PM. Storms will continue to push south and west during the evening, likely moving through Southside and NE North Carolina around midnight. Isolated severe wind gusts will be possible, particularly in Gloucester, Mathews, and Accomack counties where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. After 1 AM storms will clear and lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny, with temperatures staying a bit cooler Tuesday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. It will still be humid, and some afternoon storms look likely. There is a risk for isolated severe storms between 1 PM and 6 PM on Tuesday as a low-pressure system passes over the region. Storms will quickly clear out after 6 PM, with a nice sunset likely as clouds clear out Tuesday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s with clear skies expected Tuesday night. When all is done, a beneficial 0.5-2" of rainfall will have fallen across the region.

Wednesday will be a very nice day, with comfortably cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We'll see winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph, along with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be another nice day, with mostly sunny skies expected once again. High temperatures will creep up into the upper 80s on Thursday, with humidity returning as well.

Rain chances will increase to end the week, with some isolated storms possible on Friday (though our forecast has been trending drier for Friday), then more widespread showers and storms likely on Saturday.

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