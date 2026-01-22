First Warning Forecast: Near 60 degrees and sunny Thursday, cold and icy Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures make a run for 60 degrees this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds moving in later in the day.

Temperatures drop to near 50 on Friday. A few spotty showers will be possible Friday afternoon.

All eyes are on the weekend and a building winter storm. Saturday will be very cold, but the day will start out sunny. Clouds quickly fill in during the evening. The snow begins Saturday night. It will likely look like a “winter wonderland” come Sunday morning but once the rain begins Sunday afternoon, it will start to wash any snow we’ve accumulated and turn it into a slushy mess.

We’ll freeze the slush over Sunday night so be extra careful on the commute Monday morning. We stay cool with several days in the 30s and 40s.

