First Warning Forecast:

Near 70 Friday, but 20 degrees cooler this weekend...

Red Flag Warning in effect until 7pm this evening - outdoor burning is highly discouraged!

After a gorgeous afternoon, clouds will increase overnight allowing lows to be rather warm and in the mid 50s. To put that into perspective, normal afternoon highs for this time of year are in the mid 50s!

Get ready for the warmest day of the week Friday! Highs will soar to the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. It'll be breezy but not as windy as Thursday.

After a very warm week, temperatures will take a tumble heading into Saturday. A mainly dry cold front will be to blame for cooler highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid 50s. Expect more clouds than sun with a slight chance of rain Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s with more clouds than sunshine.

Our dry stretch will likely end next week as we track our next weather maker. Showers will be likely especially late Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.