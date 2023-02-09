First Warning Forecast: Near 70° today, Much cooler and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm end to the work week. Rain returns on Friday. Showers, windy, and much cooler this weekend.

Highs will climb to the low 70s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy today with a stray shower possible. Winds will pick up today, south at 10 to 15 with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

We will “bookend” Friday with showers. Expect one round of rain in the morning with another round of rain in the evening. It will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Get ready for a messy weekend with rain, wind, and colder temperatures. Highs will drop to upper 40s and low 50s both days. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Saturday. Rain will be more widespread and substantial on Sunday. It will be windy all weekend, north at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph on Saturday and NE at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph on Sunday.

Rain should move out overnight Sunday to early Monday morning. Clouds will clear out and winds will gradually relax through the day on Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N 5-15

