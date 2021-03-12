First Warning Forecast:

Near 80 today, back to reality and the 50s Saturday...

A cold front will be crossing from north to south through the area this evening. This will lead to an increase of clouds and mild overnight temperatures near 50.

It's back to reality Saturday. Temperatures will start near 50 but only climb a few degrees during the afternoon thanks to a north wind and partly sunny skies.

Sunday will start with sunshine and be a tad warmer with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase late in the day becoming mostly cloudy overnight as even colder air moves in.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Showers will be likely especially Tuesday, with scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

