First Warning Forecast: Near 90 Tuesday with late-day storms & a severe threat

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll start our Tuesday with sunny skies. Winds will pick up out of the southwest which will lead to muggier dew points and warmer highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Late-day showers and storms will be possible especially across the peninsulas where there will also be a slight chance of severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

A stray shower will be possible early Wednesday, otherwise we'll be drier as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the front and in the upper 70s.

Sunshine will prevail Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will continue to increase out of the north and northeast. Expect breezy conditions Friday through Sunday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s.