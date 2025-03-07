First Warning Forecast: Near normal today, Climbing to the 70s next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A decent weekend ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s. Warming into the 70s next week.

Highs will reach the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim rain chance. It will still be breezy, but not as strong or gusty as the past few days.

WTKR News 3

Looking like a nice weekend on the way. Highs will warm to the low 60s on Saturday, then drop to the low to mid 50s on Sunday behind a cold front. The front will not be a huge rain maker, but a few spotty showers are possible. Expect partly cloudy skies through most of the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Another warming trend to start off next week. Highs will return to near 60 on Monday, then climb into the 70s for midweek. Expect lots of sunshine to start off the week. Another rain chance is set to move in on Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR