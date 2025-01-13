First Warning Forecast: Near-normal today, Cold and windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A small step warmer today, but back to cold for midweek. Tracking another warmup and rain for the weekend.

We will see a few extra clouds this morning but return to sunshine for most of the day. Highs will warm to the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year.

Sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and will bring in extra clouds and a few snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s with a strong NW wind.

We will warm back into the 40s to end the workweek and climb to the 50s this weekend. Rain showers are expected this weekend, mainly Saturday PM to Sunday AM.

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 40. Winds: NW 5-15

