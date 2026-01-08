First Warning Forecast: Near record-breaking temperatures this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, temperatures are running a few degrees cooler. Highs today will reach the upper 50s, which is still a little bit above average for this time of year.

Temperatures climb quickly into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. A warmer air mass from the south will build in leading to unseasonably warm conditions.We could tie or even break our record high temperature of 72 degrees on Saturday.

The warmer weather is going to come with the chance of rain. Scattered showers will build in ahead of our next cold front. The weekend won’t be a washout, but the rain will stick around Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday. Cooler conditions settle in for the rest of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar