First Warning Forecast: Near-record heat this afternoon

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and breezy. High temperatures warm to the mid and upper 80s inland. We hang on to the dense cloud cover for most of the day. Isolated showers and storms move in this evening and linger overnight. Winds could gust up to 50 mph with some stronger storms.

Your weekend will be warm. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. There will be a slight chance of showers both days with slightly higher rain chances Sunday.

A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in place for Williamsburg, James City county, Gloucester, Matthews, Surry and Sussex on Sunday. Our main threat will be damaging winds.

Our greatest chance for widespread rainfall comes Monday with a cold front. Showers start up in the afternoon and move out overnight. Behind the system, temperatures will be much cooler with highs back in the 50s and 60s.

