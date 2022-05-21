First Warning Forecast: Near-record heat, upper 90s with a heat index 100+ today

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Etreme heat to kick off the weekend… It is a very muggy start to our Saturday. Temperatures are already in the 70s and 80s, and it'll only get warmer from here.

WTKR Weather

Highs will soar during to the upper 90s today, nearly 20 degrees above normal for this of year. This will put us near-record breaking and I expect suspect several records will fall.

Today's heat index values (feels like) will soar to between 100 and 105, although a few hours of 105+ will be possible away from the coast. At least it'll be dry - other than a stray afternoon storm, skies will feature a mix of hazy sun and clouds.

A slow-moving cold front will move in late Sunday and provide us with a big relief as we head into the upcoming work week. We'll stay toasty Sunday, just not as hot as Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect scattered showers and storms very late Sunday into Monday with the front likely slowing and stalling leading to continued rain chances Monday through Wednesday. Rain cooled air will move in behind the front and highs will drop to the mid 70s on Monday to the upper 60s by Tuesday

