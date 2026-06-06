First Warning Forecast: Near record high temperatures!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will start out mild and a bit muggy with temperatures in the 70s. By midday temperatures will jump into the 90s, with near record highs expected this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy, with humid conditions expected by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will stay mild, with lows only reaching the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot one, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. We'll see sunshine in the morning with clouds building during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15 mph. During the late afternoon a few thunderstorms are likely to develop after 4 PM. Storms will be isolated in nature, with just a 30% chance of rain. However, storms that do form will be capable of producing some locally strong wind gusts, and one or two severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat will be strong wind gusts and small hail. Overnight temperatures will drop as a cold front moves through.

Monday will be cooler and breezy, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with mostly sunny skies expected once again. Temperatures will be a step warmer Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Later next week temperatures will climb once again as another surge of warm air makes its way into the area. Highs reach the upper 80s by Wednesday and we're back in the 90s by Thursday.

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