Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Near record highs to start the weekend, tracking rain

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s. Our current record high temperature for that day is 72 degrees set back in 1957. While the day will be warm, it will be rainy for some.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be one of this week’s warmest. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

A strong cold front will bring rain this weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible tonight with a lifting warm front. The main line of showers arrives Saturday with a few showers lingering into Sunday. Most of the moisture will stay confined to areas north and west closest to I-95 and Richmond, like the Peninsulas as well as the Eastern Shore.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday, and by Monday highs will be back in the 40s. Cooler conditions are anticipated throughout next week.

Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast