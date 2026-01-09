First Warning Forecast: Near record highs to start the weekend, tracking rain

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be one of this week’s warmest. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

A strong cold front will bring rain this weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible tonight with a lifting warm front. The main line of showers arrives Saturday with a few showers lingering into Sunday. Most of the moisture will stay confined to areas north and west closest to I-95 and Richmond, like the Peninsulas as well as the Eastern Shore.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday, and by Monday highs will be back in the 40s. Cooler conditions are anticipated throughout next week.

