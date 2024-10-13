First Warning Forecast: Nearly a 20-degree temperature drop by midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A pleasant evening ahead of another comfortably cool night. Temperatures won't be as cool as previous nights but lows will still be around normal in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures Monday afternoon warm to the mid and upper 70s. Some more clouds will be around as a cold front clears the area. Rain chances will be very low at only a 10% chance.

Rain chances get a touch higher heading into Tuesday with a 20% chance and increasing cloud cover. High temperatures fall to the low 60s. Highs Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s for most locations. As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to moderate.

