First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, A few showers to start the weekend

Posted at 5:06 AM, Oct 05, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking a cold front that will bring in a few showers to start the weekend and a big cool down to end the weekend.

Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

More clouds will build in for Friday (partly to mostly cloudy) with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through on Saturday bringing in scattered showers, kicking up the wind, and opening the door for a cool down. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s on Saturday.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and the start of next week. It will feel a lot like fall with highs in the 60s and low humidity.
 

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Philippe is tracking north toward Bermuda. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on Friday and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days.
 

