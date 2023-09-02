Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Building heat & humidity

Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 02, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The weather for this holiday weekend will take us from fall to summer. More heat and humidity for next week.

Another nice (fall-like) day. Highs will only warm to near 80 with low humidity. Winds will be light, and we will see lots of sunshine.

Mostly sunny on Sunday but a step warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will also start to build.

It will feel like summer again on Labor Day with highs in the low 90s. With the building humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s.

Highs will remain I the upper 80s to low 90s for most of next week. Our next chance for rain is set to move in for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia impacting Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Gert moving slowly over the central Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Twelve becomes Tropical Storm Katia in the eastern Atlantic.

