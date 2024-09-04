First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, More humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like fall with highs in the 70s and lower humidity. More humidity and another round of rain to end the week.

Another fall-like day. Highs will return to the 70s with lower humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. It will be windy again today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

WTKR News 3

A very similar picture for Thursday with highs in the 70s, a mix of clouds, slim rain chance, and windy.

Highs will inch back into the 80s to end the work week and the humidity will build again. Expect scattered showers with an isolated storm possible on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop back to the 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave moving over the Caribbean Sea. Some development is possible late this week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or early next week over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Watching another tropical wave about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur over the next couple of days while it moves WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Watching a third tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves slowly northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

