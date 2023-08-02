First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Tracking storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice midweek. Slowly warming and building humidity to end the week with scattered showers and storms.

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s with low humidity (for August), mostly sunny skies, and light winds.

Thursday looks good too with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s and low humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will move in on Friday with a cold front. Highs will remain in the mid 80s, but the humidity will start to build.

Getting warmer and more humid this weekend. Highs will inch up from the mid to upper 80s. With the building humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated shower/storm possible as the cold front lingers to our south.

Highs will reach the low 90s to start next week with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low-pressure area located about 500 miles southeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are becoming increasingly less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected to move north and merge with a frontal system over the north-central Atlantic in a couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

