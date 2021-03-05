First Warning Forecast: Chilly weekend, but spring weather on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Nice and dry this weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s...

Winds will relax overnight as temperatures fall to the low-to-mid 30s. Clouds will increase, but we will stay dry.

Our Saturday will start out with cloudy skies and temperatures near the freezing mark.

Skies will gradually clear to mostly sunny by the second half of the afternoon, as highs climb to the low 50s. Sunday will be a bit cooler but will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.

The dry weather will continue through next week, but we'll finally jump into a warming trend. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s by Tuesday and climb to the 70s by Thursday!