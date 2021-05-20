Watch
First Warning Forecast: Nice end to the work week, near 90 this weekend!

Posted at 2:17 PM, May 20, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Highs will return to the low 80s today. Winds will turn from west to north to east and ramp up this afternoon.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will drop to the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and closer to 90 on Sunday.

