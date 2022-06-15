First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Back to heat, humidity, and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today with a slight break in the heat and humidity. Back to the summer-like pattern of heat, humidity, and storms to end the work week. Much cooler and less humid this weekend.

A slight break in the heat and humidity today. Highs will dip to the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

The summertime feeling is back for Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s tomorrow with building humidity. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

Rain and storms will return on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible. The cold front will also bring in a temperature and humidity drop, from the mid 90s Friday to the low 80s this weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that a small area of low pressure is located over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea near the east coast of Nicaragua. Development of this system is possible while it drifts northwest near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras, and it could become a tropical depression later this week if the disturbance remains over water. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: 30%

* Formation chance through 5 days: 40%

