First Warning Forecast: Nice today, even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s!

WTKR Weather Team
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 08, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Get ready for a big warm up this week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday and climb to the low 70s for the second half of the work week. Sunny skies will continue for the first half of this week. Extra clouds will start to build in for the second half of the week, but rain chances remain low.

Our next potential for rain will be on Saturday. There is a cold front set to track across the Mid-Atlantic near the start of the weekend. It will likely bring us a cool down but could also bring in some rain.

