First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Feeling like the triple digits later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A little relief to start the week, but heat and humidity climb to end the week.

Another nice day with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds in the mix and a slim rain chance.

Highs will warm to the low 90s on Tuesday with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. we will gain see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds in the mix and a slim rain chance.

Afternoon heat index values will return to the triple digits starting Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100 for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible late on Thursday and will continue for Friday (30-40% chance).

The summer-like weather ramps up for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days (30% chance).

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is currently located a few hundred miles to the ENE of Bermuda. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the next day or so, and environmental conditions are then forecast to be marginally conducive for further development. A subtropical or tropical depression could form during the latter part of this week as the system moves generally east. By the weekend, the low should turn north bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

