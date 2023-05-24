First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Showers and windy for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and windy week. Slim rain chances during the work week. Showers and windy for the holiday weekend.

A small step warmer today with highs in the low 70s. Still breezy, but not as windy as yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Cooler and windy to end the work week. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. NE winds will ramp up again, 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

An area of low pressure is forecast to linger off the Carolina coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will inch warmer from near 70 on Saturday to the mid 70s on Memorial Day. It will be windy all weekend with persistent NE/E winds.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



