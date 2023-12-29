Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Showers tonight, Cooler this weekend

Posted at 4:51 AM, Dec 29, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A few showers tonight. More sunshine but cooler this weekend. The cooler air sticks around for next week.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s. Extra clouds will build in this evening with scattered showers this evening and tonight, mainly across the Peninsulas to Eastern Shore.

We will return to the mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but it will be cooler and breezy. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday looks like the better pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds and highs in the low 50s.

It looks like the cooler air will stick around, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for most of next week. Tracking our next rain chance for Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: SW 10-15
 

