First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Tracking rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the week… Temperatures will start in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with winds picking up by midday. Highs will return to near 80 today, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in for Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

Showers and storms will move in with a midweek cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers. We will see a mix of clouds Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will drop from the mid 80s to the upper 70s.

It will feel more like Fall to end the week. Highs will drop to the mid 70s with lower humidity.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Peter expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands early this week. Peter is centered about 245 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 14 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the NW with a decrease in forward speed on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next several days.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Storm Rose is centered about 550 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving NW at 15 mph. This motion at a slightly slower forward speed is forecast over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening will be possible today. By Tuesday upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend.

WTKR News 3

Tracking a tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development over the next several days. A tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly east and then SE over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

