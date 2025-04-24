Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Sunshine and 70s today. Tracking another round of rain to end the week. The stretch of days in the 70s and 80s continues.

Very nice weather today! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s (near normal for this time of year).

We will warm to the upper 70s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible as a warm front lifts to our north.

Showers and storms are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves in. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to near 80 on Saturday and the wind will pick up.

Cooler on Sunday with highs near 70 and windy, north at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will clear out first thing in the morning, so most of the day will be sunny.

Expect another warming trend early next week with highs climbing from the 70s to the 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, A Few Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Trees)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

