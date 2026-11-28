Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with winds starting off out of the W at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. This afternoon sunny skies will emerge with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will drop off this afternoon to 5-10 out of the SW. Overnight skies will be clear, with lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will start out mostly sunny with clouds filling in during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 60s, with winds out of the S at 10-15 mph. Overcast skies will fill in during the evening, with a few showers possible as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s during the evening, with temperatures slowly climbing after midnight as rain moves in.

Monday will start off with cloudy skies and rain, which could be heavy at times before 7 AM. After 7 AM showers should start to clear out, with dry conditions expected by midday. Rain will total between 0.25" and 0.5", with locally heavier amounts up to 1 inch. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s during the morning followed by temperatures dropping into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

After Monday, temperatures will drop into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

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