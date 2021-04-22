First Warning Forecast: Noticeably cooler, highs in the upper 50s Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

The strong cold front that swept through the area last night brought winter-like weather to the region this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s but gusty northwest winds between 15 and 20 mph are leading to feels-like (wind chill) temperatures near freezing! Today will feature sunshine to start with increasing clouds late in the afternoon. Today will be dry but chilly with highs in the upper 50s which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will stay elevated out of the northwest throughout the day between 15 and 25 mph.

It'll be another cold night tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be dry and feature a mix of sun and clouds with warmer highs in the mid 60s.

Our small dry stretch will end this weekend. An area of low pressure will track through the region Saturday, which will lead to scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Showers will linger into Sunday morning before we clear out during the second half of the day. Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s.