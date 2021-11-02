First Warning Forecast: Noticeably cooler Wednesday, highs only in the 50s!

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s.

Get ready for a shock to the system! Noticeably cooler air arrives Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect more clouds than sun on Wednesday but rain chances will stay low at 10%.

Rain will return for Thursday and Friday as a string of fronts lingers just off the East Coast. Winds will ramp up for the second half of the work week and could trigger some tidal flooding starting Friday morning. Highs will remain in the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Clouds and showers may stick around for Saturday, but we should see clearing skies on Sunday. It will be windy all weekend with gusts to 30+ mph possible both days. Highs will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.