Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today you can expect overcast skies and occasional showers in the morning. We'll see a lull in shower activity during the middle part of the day through the early afternoon, with showers filling back in this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Overnight we'll see showers fade after 2 am with some fog possible after midnight. Lows will only drop into the 50s.

Tomorrow will start out with clouds and fog followed by a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be mild, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds will fill back in during the late afternoon, with a stray shower possible during the evening. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph. Overnight a cold front will move through, with lows dropping into the 40s and upper 30s.

Tuesday will be much cooler and feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s with winds out of the NW at 10-20 mph. On Wednesday we'll see building clouds throughout the morning with rain moving in during the afternoon.

On Thanksgiving we're expecting widespread rain throughout the morning as another coastal storm moves in. Thursday's storm will feature more rain than today's, with the potential for more than an inch of rain. Rain will fade Thanksgiving afternoon, with drier weather moving in Friday and Saturday.

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