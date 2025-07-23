First Warning Forecast: One last day of less humid conditions

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This morning will be mild and comfortable. Temperatures out the door will be in the mid 70s. The humidity will be noticeably lower.

There is a high rip current in effect for all area beaches today. The highest time to see rip currents is typically at low tide. If you get caught in a current swim parallel to the shore not toward it.

By the afternoon, highs reach the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine. There’s only a small chance of a few isolated showers mainly along the Outer Banks.

The comfortable conditions fade after Wednesday. Heat and humidity build back in starting Thursday. Highs reach the mid 90s by the end of the week with “feels like” temperatures near 105.

We continue to stay mainly dry but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

7/23, 2 am

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the northeast coast of Florida is expected to move over the Peninsula and into the Gulf where some development will be possible. It is expected to weaken as it moves inland over the weekend.

