First Warning Forecast: One of the warmest Halloweens in recent years

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today, many of us will reach the low 80s. This is one of the warmest Halloween high temperatures in the last five years. We're not expecting any rain. So far this month we've only seen 0.06'' which means that this is the third driest October on record since records began in 1874.

We have a cold front passing through the region tomorrow increasing the cloud cover and rain chances. High temperatures Friday will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. While rain chances will remain low a few isolated showers will be possible late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

This weekend, high temperatures will be falling into the mid and upper 60s. Daylight Saving time ends Sunday, so don't forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night.

Above normal temperatures return by the middle of next week with highs back near 80 degrees.

Tropical Update

10/31/2024 as of 7 am:

An area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. There is a 50% chance of it becoming a tropical depression within the next week.

