First Warning Forecast: Oppressive heat & humidity continue, severe storm threat

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

An extreme heat warning continues until Wednesday night at 8 pm.

This afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 90s but it will feel like 110 degrees. A few isolated storms will be possible this evening. Because of the daytime heating there is a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms.

Temperatures retreat to the low to mid 90s over the weekend but heat index values will remain near 105 degrees. The above normal conditions are forecast to last through the 4th of July next week.

