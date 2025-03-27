First Warning Forecast: Out with the cold, in with the new

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be cool again but not as breezy. High temperatures climb to near 60 degrees. High pressure will keep conditions bright and sunny for the rest of today.

High pressure shifts off shore tonight. That will switch our winds to be out of the south. The southerly winds will warm us up drastically heading into your weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of this week and into the beginning of next.

There's a slight chance for a few scattered showers Sunday evening. More significant rainfall chances arrive with a cold front Monday. There's the threat of severe weather Monday night. We are already under a level 2 out of 5 threat for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Cooler and drier conditions return by the middle of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar