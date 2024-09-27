First Warning Forecast: Outer rain bands, strong wind, and tornado threat from Helene

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, storms, and wind from the outer bands of Helene. Some clearing for the weekend.

Our rain and storm chances will go up this afternoon to evening as the outer bands of Helene stretch across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe thunderstorms possible included a tornado risk. Winds will kick up today, mainly SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Showers should clear out overnight and we will see partly cloudy skies this weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday with lighter winds. Our next round of showers moves in Sunday to early next week as the remnants of Helene slide east.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

Helene weakens to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over Georgia. Helene is expected to turn northwest and slow down over the Tennessee Valley later today and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is expected, and Helene is expected to become a post-tropical low this afternoon or tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles mainly to the east of the center.

Tropical Storm Isaac continues moving east to ENE over the central Atlantic. Additional strengthening is expected, and Isaac is forecast to become a hurricane Friday.

Tracking an area of low pressure located midway in between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are currently conducive for further development and a tropical depression or storm could form at any time today while the system moves generally west to WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

An area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for slow development, while the system moves generally northwestward, potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

